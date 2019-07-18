Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund ( GLV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.103 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.87, the dividend yield is 11.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLV was $10.87, representing a -15.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 15.52% increase over the 52 week low of $9.41.

