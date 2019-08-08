Quantcast

Cloudera News: CLDR Stock Pops on Icahn Stake

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cloudera news for Thursday concerning an investment from Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP ) has CLDR stock on the rise.

Cloudera News: CLDR Stock Pops on Icahn Stake Source: Shutterstock

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR ) reveals in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that entities under Icahn Enterprises are buying up a large stake in the company.

Here's a breakdown of the Cloudera news, including how those shares were purchased by Icahn Enterprises and the totals paid when taking into account for the forward contract cost.

  • High River Limited Partnership - This part of Icahn Enterprises bought 315,000 shares of CLDR stock on Tuesday for $6.45 each. It then bought 815,110 shares of the stock on Wednesday for $6.58 per share.
  • Icahn Partners LP - The first purchase from this group was also on Tuesday and included 736,815 shares of CLDR stock for $6.45 each. The next acquisition was on Wednesday and it covers 1,906,619 shares at a price of $6.58 each.
  • Icahn Partners Master Fund LP - This purchase also took place on Tuesday and includes 523,185 shares of CLDR stock at a price of $6.45 each. The following day another 1,353,820 shares were bought for $6.58 each.

Carl Icahn is moving toward take a large stake in Cloudera in an effort to gain control in the company. This includes pushing for the ability to takeover one of the positions on the Board of Directors. This would likely result in changes at the company as Icahn pushes for changes that would make this investment worthwhile.

CLDR stock was up 4% as of Thursday afternoon, but is down 40% since the start of the year.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

The post Cloudera News: CLDR Stock Pops on Icahn Stake appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: CLDR , IEP


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar