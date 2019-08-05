Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $6.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.98% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 26.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $181.55 million, up 64.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $751.03 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.39% and +57.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLDR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.