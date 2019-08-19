Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $6.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 4, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $181.55 million, up 64.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $751.03 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.39% and +57.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.