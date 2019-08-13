Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $6.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 27.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.19% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CLDR to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $181.55 million, up 64.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $751.03 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.39% and +57.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CLDR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.