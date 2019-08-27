Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $6.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.64%.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 4, 2019. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $181.55 million, up 64.54% from the year-ago period.

CLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $751.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.39% and +57.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.