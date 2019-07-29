Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) closed at $5.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

CLDR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, CLDR is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $181.55 million, up 64.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $751.03 million, which would represent changes of +24.39% and +57.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLDR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLDR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.