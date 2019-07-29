Clorox Company (CLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Clorox Company ( CLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $166.33, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLX was $166.33, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.70 and a 27.95% increase over the 52 week low of $130.

CLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Canopy Growth Corporation ( CGC ) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ). CLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .43%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF ( RHS )

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF ( MXDU )

ETF Series Solutions ( ACSI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RHS with an increase of 9.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLX at 3.15%.