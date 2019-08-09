Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Clipper Realty Inc. ( CLPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CLPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLPR was $11.2, representing a -22.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 14.29% increase over the 52 week low of $9.80.

CLPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CLPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.