CLI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (Symbol: CLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.84, changing hands as low as $21.72 per share. Mack Cali Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.74 per share, with $24.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.79.
