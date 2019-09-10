Quantcast

CLI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (Symbol: CLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.89, changing hands as high as $21.90 per share. Mack Cali Realty Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Mack Cali Realty Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CLI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.74 per share, with $24.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CLI


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?