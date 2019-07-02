Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.83, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLF was $10.83, representing a -17.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.10 and a 46.35% increase over the 52 week low of $7.40.

CLF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). CLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.08%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLF as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF ( XME ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an decrease of -7.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLF at 4.55%.