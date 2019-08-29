Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Clearway Energy, Inc. ( CWEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CWEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CWEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.56, the dividend yield is 4.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CWEN was $17.56, representing a -14.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.55 and a 44.88% increase over the 52 week low of $12.12.

CWEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). CWEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.83. Zacks Investment Research reports CWEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.35%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CWEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CWEN as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an decrease of -10.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CWEN at 0.69%.