Clearway Energy (CWEN) Incurs Loss in Q2, Lowers 2019 View

Clearway Energy Inc. CWEN reported second-quarter 2019 loss of 22 cents per share agains t earnings of 61 cents in the year-ago period. The reported loss also fared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate o f earnings per share of 40 cents.





The company's total revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $284 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279 million by 1.8%. However, the top line was down 7.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Highlights of the Release



During the reported quarter, Clearway Energy experienced weak renewable energy conditions across the portfolio, which largely affected its performance.



Total operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to $197 million, increasing 20.8% from a year ago.



Operating income in the reported quarter was $87 million, down 39.6% from the year-ago level.



Interest expenses amounted to $130 million, increasing 83.1% from a year ago.



Financial Position



Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $93 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $407 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $4,192 million, reflecting a decline of 23% from $5,447 million on Dec 31, 2018.



The company's net cash flow from operating activities during the first half of 2019 was $150 million compared with $181 million in the comparable prior-year period.



Guidance



Clearway Energy reduced its full-year 2019 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance to $250 million from $270 million to account for the previously disclosed impact of the CVSR facility outage in June and year to date renewable resource performance.



Zacks Rank



