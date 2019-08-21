ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In (CTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund In ( CTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.9, the dividend yield is 9.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTR was $8.9, representing a -26.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.14 and a 24.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.