ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. ( CEM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CEM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CEM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.36, the dividend yield is 10.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEM was $11.36, representing a -26.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.47 and a 18.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.