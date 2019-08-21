ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. ( EMO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.68, the dividend yield is 10.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMO was $8.68, representing a -28.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.19 and a 18.42% increase over the 52 week low of $7.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMO Dividend History page.