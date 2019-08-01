Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Clarus Corporation ( CLAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CLAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.37, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLAR was $14.37, representing a -4.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 64.42% increase over the 52 week low of $8.74.

CLAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) and Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ). CLAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CLAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.93%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.