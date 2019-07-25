Clariant, SABIC halt talks to form chemicals venture

Reuters





ZURICH/DUBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Clariant on Thursday posted a first-half loss, booked charges linked to a European probe and shelved a planned venture with Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) , a day after its chief executive unexpectedly quit.

SABIC, which holds 25% of Clariant, and the Swiss company have been working to combine Clariant's additives and specialty masterbatches businesses with parts of SABIC's specialty chemicals operation.

Clariant, whose Chief Executive Ernesto Occhiello, a former senior executive at SABIC, left abruptly this week, said the companies have decided to temporarily suspend negotiations.

SABIC confirmed the talks have been suspended, adding in a statement that it "looks forward to continuing the discussions with Clariant once conditions improve".

Saudi national oil giant Aramco earlier this year reached an agreement with the state-run Public Investment Fund to buy its controlling stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion.

Clariant's first-half net loss was 101 million Swiss francs ($102.56 million), down from 211 million francs a year earlier. Sales stagnated at 2.2 billion francs.

The results were impacted by a 231 million franc provision Clariant set aside for an ongoing competition law investigation by the European Commission, Clariant said.

"The first half-year 2019 was admittedly challenging - particularly the second quarter, which was additionally impacted by temporary negative influences and one-off occurrences," Clariant chairman Hariolf Kottmann said.

Kottmann, Occhiello's predecessor as chief executive, has taken over his responsibilities until a successor is found.

($1 = 0.9848 Swiss francs)