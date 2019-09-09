CK Hutchison mulls Indonesian telecom deal with Axiata

Reuters





Sept 10 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd is weighing a combination of its Indonesian telecommunications business with that of Malaysia'sAxiata Group Bhd , Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CK Hutchison, the ports-to-telecoms arm of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing's businesses, informally explored a combination of its Indonesian wireless business with the Malaysian carrier's Indonesian unit, PT XL Axiata , the said. The companies have not begun any substantive negotiations, it added (graphic).

Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Last week, Telenor and Axiata ended talks to create a telecoms joint venture. Executives said Axiata was discussing deals with other parties and considering an initial public offering of its tower business.