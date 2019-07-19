Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

Civista Bancshares, Inc. ( CIVB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.43, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIVB was $21.43, representing a -17.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.88 and a 37.81% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

CIVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CIVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CIVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.92%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIVB Dividend History page.