City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

City Office REIT, Inc. ( CIO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that CIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.38, the dividend yield is 7.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIO was $12.38, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.15 and a 27.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.73.

CIO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CIO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.1%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -4.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIO at 3.62%.