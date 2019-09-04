Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Citrix Systems, Inc. ( CTXS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.9, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTXS was $92.9, representing a -18.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $114 and a 2.9% increase over the 52 week low of $90.28.

CTXS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). CTXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CTXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.94%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTXS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTXS as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF ( IHAK )

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF ( SKYY )

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund ( QSY )

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag ( HUSV )

Vanguard Wellington Fund ( VFMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HUSV with an increase of 8.35% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of CTXS at 3.86%.