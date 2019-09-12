Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Citizens Holding Company ( CIZN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CIZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.83, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIZN was $19.83, representing a -17.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $24 and a 3.93% increase over the 52 week low of $19.08.

CIZN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CIZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19.

