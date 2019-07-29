Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.68, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFG was $37.68, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.76 and a 36.42% increase over the 52 week low of $27.62.

CFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports CFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT )

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF ( KRE )

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF ( EQRR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 1.64% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of CFG at 4.13%.