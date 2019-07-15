Quantcast

Citigroup profit rises on gains in consumer lending

By Reuters

July 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 7% rise in quarterly profit on Monday as lower costs and strength in consumer lending helped the Wall Street bank counter weakness in its trading business.

Net income rose to $4.80 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the second quarter, from $4.50 billion, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier. The quarter included a one-time gain of 12 cents per share related to Citi's investment in electronic trading company TradeWeb .

Revenue rose 2% to $18.76 billion, while expenses fell 2%.

Citi is the first major bank to report second-quarter earnings. Wall Street titans JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs are scheduled to report later in the week.





