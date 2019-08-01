Citigroup Inc. (C) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Citigroup Inc. ( C ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased C prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $71.16, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of C was $71.16, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.24 and a 46.96% increase over the 52 week low of $48.42.

C is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). C's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.19. Zacks Investment Research reports C's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the C Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to C through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have C as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

Invesco KBW Bank ETF ( KBWB )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF ( PKW )

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 10.44% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of C at 8.41%.