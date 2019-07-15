InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Citigroup earnings for the second quarter of the year have C stock on the move Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

Citigroup (NYSE: C ) starts off its earnings report for the second quarter of the year with earnings per share of $1.95. This is an increase over the company's earnings per share of $1.63 reported in the same period of the year prior. That has it beating out Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $1.81 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the most recent Citigroup earnings release comes in at $4.80 billion. The financial company's net income from the second quarter of 2018 was $4.71 billion.

The Citigroup earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 also includes operating income of $4.79 billion. This is up from the company's operating income of $4.74 billion reported during the same time last year.

Citigroup earnings for the second quarter of the year have revenue coming in at $18.76 billion . That's better than the company's revenue of $18.58 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year. This has it coming in above analysts' revenue estimate of $18.49 billion for the period.

Citigroup notes that its revenue increase for the quarter was due to its investment in electronic trading platform Tradeweb. This investment landed the company a $350 million pre-tax gain. It is also partially behind its higher net income for the quarter.

C stock has been on a roller coaster ride this morning. It was initially down to as much as a 1% before climbing back up to slightly above Friday's close. Now the stock is largely unmoved from its previous closing price.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat appeared first on InvestorPlace .