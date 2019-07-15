Citigroup (C) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up

Have you been eager to see how Citigroup C performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let's quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based money center bank's earnings release this morning:





Citigroup came out with adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. Further, the figure escalated 12% year over year. Improvement in earnings was primarily driven by expense management and higher revenues.You should note that the earnings estimate for Citigroup depicted pessimism prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was revised 1.7% downward over the last seven days.Yet, Citigroup has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting earnings beat in Q2, the company delivered positive surprises in the prior four quarters. Overall, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 4.74% in the trailing four quarters.

Revenue Came In Higher than Expected



Citigroup's revenues of $18.8 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.3 billion. Moreover, revenues increased 2% year over year.



Key Takeaways

Consumer banking revenues surged 3% year over year.

Equity markets revenue declined 9% year over year

Investment banking revenues was down 10% from the prior-year quarter.

Cost of credit surged 16% year over year to $2.1 billion.

Returned $4.6 billion to shareholders as common stock repurchases and dividends during the quarter.



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Citigroup. However, since the lates t earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, Citigroup shares were up nearly 1% in the pre-trading session. This is in line to what the stock witnessed in the prior-day's session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. However, the full-session's price movement may indicate a different picture.



