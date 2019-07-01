Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $70.74, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 10.09% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 15, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.70 billion, up 1.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.58 per share and revenue of $74.08 billion, which would represent changes of +13.98% and +1.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. C is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.