Citigroup (C) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Citigroup (C) will report second quarter earnings results before the opening bell Monday. Although financial stocks have taken a slight hit due to the new low-interest rate environment, Citi offers tons of potential upside in the long term.

What’s more, not only are the bank’s revenue and profits are expected to rise, Citigroup’s net interest income (operating income) will continue to trend higher as it benefits from sustained growth in loans and deposits. Combined with management’s efforts to increase operating efficiency via strategic cost cuts, Citigroup should realize long-term double-digit growth in earnings per share.

That said, in the near term, the market will be focused about Monday’s numbers. Beyond the top- and bottom-line results, how the stock reacts will be based on key metrics such as operating efficiency and what the management says with regards to interest rates — particularly how they envision fiscal 2019 being impacted by the Fed’s recent actions. And to the extent the management can convince the market that its global exposure is a strength, not a liability, Citigroup stock should see an immediate jump as it benefits from the overall market recovery.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect Citigroup to earn $1.83 per share on revenue of $18.66 billion. This compares to the year ago quarter when earnings came to $1.63 per share on revenue of $18.47 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 13% year over year to $7.53 per share, while full year revenue of $74.21 billion would rise 2% year over year.

In the first quarter, the bank’s operating expenses declined impressively by about 3%. First quarter earnings rose about 11%. And that was despite the bank facing tough comparisons and lower revenues. Notably, the bank’s efficiency ratio improved by 90 basis points to 57.0%, which was on the higher end of most projections.

When combined with a lower effective tax rate, Citigroup’s bottom line results on Monday should demonstrate the effectiveness of its cost-reduction efforts. The concern, however, will be with interest rates and the offsetting nature a low-rate environment can have on the bank’s efforts to grow profits. While management targeted net interest income to rise by at least $2 billion in 2019, that was prior to the Fed’s new stance on monetary easing.

What’s more, there’s concern that revenues from market-sensitive products could drag on for the next several quarters. On the bright side, the bank is seeing better credit growth and an increase in deposits, which should support its net interest margin, even in the absence of a rate hike. All of that said, investors who are looking for a bank stock that can withstand the low-rate environment and demonstrates dependability and reliability, Citigroup is a name to consider.

From a valuation perspective, Citi stock is priced at just nine times forwards estimates, which is lower than both JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Combined with its robust share repurchase program and its annual dividend yields of 2.52%, compared to the 2.00% yield of the S&P 500 index, there’s still a lot to like here.