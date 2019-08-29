Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Citi Trends, Inc. ( CTRN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CTRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.69, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTRN was $16.69, representing a -49.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.81 and a 24.46% increase over the 52 week low of $13.41.

CTRN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). CTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.63%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.