Citi Says Gold to Shoot to $2,000

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM)

(New York)

One of the biggest banks on Wall Street has just made a bold call on gold. Citi says that the precious metal is likely to shoot to $2,000 or more within the next 24 months. The bank argues that a dovish cutting cycle by the Fed will be a catalyst for price gains, which will be supported by a weakening economy and worries over the trade war. According to Citi, "We expect spot gold prices to trade stronger for longer . . . posting new cyclical highs at some point in the next year or two". Standard Chartered, another big bank, also made the interesting comment that "It does seem that gold's status within the portfolio has been reignited".

FINSUM : The most interesting comment here is about gold's role in a portfolio. For many years it seemed that investors had forgotten about gold's role in diversification, but it finally seems to have made a comeback.

