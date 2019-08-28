Citi raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

Reuters





By Imani Moise

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc. raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour earlier this year following pressure from politicians and similar moves by other big banks.

Data released by U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, shows that Citi raised its minimum wage in June following a request by the congresswoman for the third largest bank by assets to commit to increasing the minimum wage to $20 per hour.

In February, Citi said Corbat would get a 4.35 percent raise, bringing his total compensation for 2018 to $24 million: a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $6.75 million, equity awards of nearly $7.88 million, and a long-term performance based pay worth $7.88 million.

A number of banks raised their minimum wage after receiving large tax cuts following the enactment of the President Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts. JPMorgan Chase & Co raised its minimum wage to $15 and $18 per hour depending on the local cost of living, Wells Fargo & Co raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour and Bank of America Corp has pledged to raise its minimum wage to $20 by 2021.