CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

CIT Group Inc (DEL) ( CIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.71, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $45.71, representing a -17.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.48 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $35.50.

CIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.56%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.