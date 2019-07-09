Quantcast

Cisco to buy Acacia Communications for $2.8 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it would buy optical component maker Acacia Communications Inc for $2.84 billion in cash.

The $70 per share offer represents a premium of about 46% to Acacia's closing price on Monday.

The deal is Cisco's biggest acquisition for Cisco since its $3.7-billion purchase of business performance monitoring software company AppDynamics in 2017.

Excluding Acacia's cash and marketable securities, the deal is valued at $2.6 billion, Cisco said.

The acquisition is expected to close in during the second half of Cisco's full year 2020.

Maynard, Massachusetts based Acacia, also a Cisco supplier, designs and manufactures high-speed, optical components, and counts telecom service providers and data center operators as customers.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: ACIA ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar