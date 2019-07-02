Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.74, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSCO was $54.74, representing a -5.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.15 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $40.25.

CSCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) and Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR ). CSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports CSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.55%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF ( IGN )

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV )

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR )

O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSA )

iShares Trust ( IYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDIV with an increase of 8.5% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of CSCO at 8.28%.