Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $56.34, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 0.41% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CSCO as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.39 billion, up 4.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $51.86 billion, which would represent changes of +18.46% and +5.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CSCO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.98.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.