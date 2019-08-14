Cisco forecasts first-quarter profit below estimates; shares slide

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as it struggles to transition to a software-focused company from its traditional business of selling routers and switches, sending shares down 7% in extended trading.

Since taking the helm in July 2015, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins has added muscle to the hardware giant's growth areas such as the cloud, Internet of Things and cybersecurity through acquisitions.

The network gear maker said it expects first-quarter revenue growth of between 0% and 2%. This implies a range of between $13.07 billion and $13.33 billion, while analysts forecast revenue of $13.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $2.21 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 27 from $3.80 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 83 cents, above estimates of 82 cents.

Total revenue rose 4.5% to $13.43 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $13.39 billion.