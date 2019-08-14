Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Weak enterprise IT spending and the ongoing U.S.-China trade spat has pressured shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO), which is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

The Dow bellwether continues to scale back its switching and routing businesses, while trying to develop growth businesses within service areas such as security, the cloud, data center and analytics. Progress in these areas have been better than expected. Although analysts are encouraged by the company’s efforts to advance more towards a software-centric revenue generator, the lingering trade war presents a potential headwind for Cisco’s growth prospects in one of its most-important markets.

As of now, the stock has reacted positively, rising 22% year to date. And that’s due to the company’s strong execution, including beating the Street’s top and bottom-line estimates in the past six quarters. So, it would surprise no one for Cisco to beat again. But the Street is eager to see what its 2020 guidance will look like. On Wednesday investors will want to see Cisco’s forecast, how its businesses are spending on infrastructure, and signals on how new tariffs have impacted it growth projections.

In the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects Cisco to earn 82 cents per share on revenue of $13.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 70 cents per share on revenue of $12.84 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 16% year over year to $3.08 per share, while full-year revenue of $51.84 billion would rise 5.1% year over year.

Cisco’s own guidance for the quarter called for revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5%, while adjusted EPS was forecast in the range of 80 to 82 cents per share. In its fiscal third quarter, Cisco reported $13.0 billion in revenue, which topped the $12.89 billion analysts were looking for. Q3 adjusted EPS of 69 cents per share was a penny better than Street estimates. The top and bottom-line beat was driven by broad product sales growth across its franchises.

Overall third quarter revenue rose 6%, driven by a 7% rise in products and a 6% increase in services. The company’s largest business segment, Infrastructure Platforms, which includes hardware like data center networking switches, reached revenue of $7.5 billion, rising 5% year over year and topping Street forecast of $7.48 billion. The Applications business, which includes AppDynamics and business collaboration tools, posted revenue of $1.43 billion, up 9% year over, topping the $1.37 billion analysts expected.

The company’s Security segment also topped expectations, rising 21% year over year to $707 million. On Wednesday investors will want to see whether these positive trends can continue. From a valuation perspective, the stock is trading about 10% below its 52-week high, while priced at forward P/E of 15.4, below the market multiple at 16.7 times.

In other words, there’s still a lot to like with Cisco, given its vast customer footprint across a range of small- and medium-size businesses. And while the trade war with China and possible weakness in IT spending might present some near-term risk, few companies are better-positioned than Cisco to mitigate the damage with its cash stockpile of $34 billion, which is being used to buyback stock.