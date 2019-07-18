Cintas (CTAS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.7% in Session

Cintas Corporation CTAS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 12.1% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Cintas. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.Cintas currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Cintas Corporation Price

Cintas Corporation price | Cintas Corporation Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Uniform and Related industry is Unifirst Corporation UNF which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Is CTAS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>