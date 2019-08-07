Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Ciner Resources LP ( CINR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CINR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40.04% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.73, the dividend yield is 8.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CINR was $16.73, representing a -41.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.44 and a 4.2% increase over the 52 week low of $16.06.

CINR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). CINR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CINR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.