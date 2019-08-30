Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Cinemark Holdings Inc ( CNK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.92, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNK was $37.92, representing a -12.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.51 and a 9.94% increase over the 52 week low of $34.49.

CNK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ( WWE ) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( AMC ). CNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports CNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 27.73%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.