Cimpress' (CMPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Cimpress N.V. CMPR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results with GAAP earnings of $34.1 million or $1.09 per share against a loss of $7.3 million or 24 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company's GAAP earnings came in at $3.00 per share, up a whopping 120.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Quarter Details

Total revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter were $674.7 million compared with $631.1 million a year ago. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $654 million.

The National Pen segment generated revenues of $69.8 million, up 5.9% year over year. Vistaprint - the largest revenue generating segment of the company - witnessed a decline in revenues. Aggregate quarterly revenues from Vistaprint came in at $351.5 million, down from $357.1 million.

PrintBrothers segment's revenues increased to $117 million from $107.8 million due to improved operating metrics. The Print Group generated revenues of $88.1 million, up 2.7% year over year. Moreover, revenues from All Other Businesses increased to $54.2 million from $19.7 million.

Gross margin contracted to 48.9% from 49.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2019, Cimpress had $35.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $44.2 million in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the quarter, total debt was $1,023.6 million, up from $826.8 million.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Cimpress repurchased 327,516 shares for $29.4 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $108.6 million, higher than $47.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

