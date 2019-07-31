Quantcast

Cimarex (XEC) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Cimarex Energy Co. XEC is set to release second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 5, after the closing bell.

In the las t report ed quarter, the upstream energy player posted a negative earnings surprise of 12.4%. However, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters, with a four-quarter average positive earnings surprise of 7.2%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Which Way Are Estimates Treading?

Let's take a look at the estimate revision trend to get a clear picture of what analysts expect from the company's upcoming earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 for second-quarter 2019 earnings has been revised downward in the past seven days. The figure indicates a year-over-year decline of almost 24.5%.

Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for revenues of $595.3 million suggests an increase of 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Now let's take a look at the factors that will possibly give shape to the upcoming results.

Factors to Consider

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's second-quarter production from the prolific Permian basin is pegged at 179 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), indicating a rise from 121.7 MBoe/d in the year-earlier period.

From the Mid-Continent region, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for production stands at 90 MBoe/d, higher than the year-ago quarter's 88.9 MBoe/d.

Owing to higher expected production volumes from the Permian and the Mid-Continent areas, total production is likely to increase by a solid margin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the explorer's total production for the June quarter of 2019 is pegged at 270 MBoe/d, up from 211.4 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. 

Although the quarterly production picture looks favorable and is likely to support the bottom line, the expected realized prices of the commodities tell a different tale. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average realized natural gas price of $1.09 per thousand cubic feet calls for a decline from the year-ago reported figure of $1.65.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average realized oil price is $55 per barrel, implying a decline from the year-ago $61. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average realized natural gas liquids price of $15.80 per barrel suggests a decline from the year-ago reported figure of $22.29.

Cimarex Energy Co Price and EPS Surprise

Cimarex Energy Co Price and EPS Surprise

Cimarex Energy Co price-eps-surprise | Cimarex Energy Co Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not suggest a beat for Cimarex this earnings season. That is because a stock needs to have a positive  Earnings ESP  and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP : Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -2.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

Zacks Rank : Cimarex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Though a Zacks Rank of 3 increases the predictive power of ESP, a negative ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.     

Conversely, Sell-rated stocks (Zacks Rank #4 and 5) should never be considered going into an earnings announcement.

Energy Stocks With Favorable Combination

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Cimarex, here are a few companies from the  energy  space you may want to consider on the basis of our model, which shows that they have the right combination of elements to post a beat this quarter:

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is anticipated to release earnings on Aug 1. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Callon Petroleum Company CPE has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is set to release earnings on Aug 6.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ICD has an Earnings ESP of +18.18% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is anticipated to release earnings on Aug 1.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD): Free Stock Analysis Report

TransCanada Corporation (TRP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ICD , TRP , XEC , CPE


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar