Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Cimarex Energy Co ( XEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEC was $41, representing a -59.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.19 and a -0.22% increase over the 52 week low of $41.09.

XEC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). XEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.21. Zacks Investment Research reports XEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.11%, compared to an industry average of -17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG )

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an decrease of -27.16% over the last 100 days. FCG has the highest percent weighting of XEC at 4.26%.