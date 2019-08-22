Cigs show challenge of putting stakeholders first

Reuters





By Dasha Afanasieva

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are both hunting for a new chair. It's a tough job to fill, since many people are not keen to sit at the top of a tobacco merchant. The goal, after all, is to maximise profits from selling a product that is bad for health. Companies are responsible to shareholders and cigarettes are legal, but still - it's easier on the conscience to turn down the opportunity.

This putative socially conscious board would declare that Imperial's now overriding goal is to reduce unit sales of addictive and dangerous tobacco products. Marketing is out, expensive anti-smoking campaigns are in. Reducing the number of cigarette deaths by discouraging smoking would surely trump any economic benefit from the business. Shareholders would have to take whatever is left over after helping the most vulnerable stakeholders, the customers.

Except that it wouldn't work. Pious declarations cannot change industry dynamics.

To start, the strategic reversal might not be legal. The UK corporate code mandates a stakeholder-friendly standard of governance, but disgruntled shareholders might still find grounds to sue.

Even if that hurdle could be overcome, the righteous tobacco company would face the hard facts of competition. Less scrupulous rivals would take up the opportunity to capture its willingly sacrificed market share. Corporate virtue would punish one set of shareholders, without cutting back on total smoking.

Real change probably requires more than willing sacrifice. Virtuous collusion could help. If all the big tobacco companies agreed on an anti-smoking mantra, they could agree to stop promoting electronic cigarettes and start lobbying for even tighter nicotine regulation. All their shareholders would suffer together.

The cigarette example is extreme, but the challenge is universal. Any boards which wish to reject shareholder primacy will have to make some hard choices. Mere virtuous words are just a smokescreen.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- A group of 181 American chief executives signed a statement published on Aug. 19 which called for companies to be run for the benefit of all stakeholders, including customers and employees as well as shareholders.

- The Business Roundtable's statement includes commitments to deliver value to customers; invest in employees; deal fairly and ethically with suppliers; support communities; and generate long-term value for shareholders.

- Signatories include JPMorgan'sJamie Dimon, Johnson & Johnson'sAlex Gorsky, IBM'sGinni Rometty and BlackRock'sLarry Fink.

Business Roundtable statement

New York Timesreport