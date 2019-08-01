Cigna posts higher second-quarter profit on pharmacy benefits business

Reuters





Aug 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday and posted a nearly 75% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by its health services unit, which includes the Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business it acquired last year.

Cigna now sees 2019 adjusted income from operations between $16.60 and $16.90 per share, from a prior range of $16.25 to $16.65 per share. Analysts were expecting $16.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted revenue from its health services business, which now includes the pharmacy benefits business acquired as part of its $52 billion Express Scripts deal, rose to $23.54 billion from $1.11 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The company's net income rose to $1.41 billion, or $3.70 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $806 million, or $3.29 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue nearly tripled to $34.38 billion.