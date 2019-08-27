CIGI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.46, changing hands as low as $64.91 per share. Colliers International Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.01 per share, with $84.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $65.35.
