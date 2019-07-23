Ciena (CIEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ciena (CIEN) closed at $43.85, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer of high-speed networking technology had gained 0.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CIEN as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CIEN to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $930.51 million, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.88% and +14.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CIEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher within the past month. CIEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CIEN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.5, so we one might conclude that CIEN is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CIEN has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CIEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Fiber Optics industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.